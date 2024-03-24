Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Sells 8,265 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,265 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 3.5% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,966,000 after buying an additional 4,304,421 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,326.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,677,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,982 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,838 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,793,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,412,000.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.45. The company had a trading volume of 937,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,283. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.27 and a 52 week high of $99.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.83 and a 200-day moving average of $97.96.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.