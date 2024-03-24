Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Sells 2,615 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 22.7% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $41,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Motco lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $479.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,881,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,265,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $357.72 and a 12-month high of $483.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $459.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $428.22.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

