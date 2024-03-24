Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Sells 1,819 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC reduced its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the quarter. Global Payments comprises about 0.9% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in Global Payments by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 17,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded down $2.46 on Friday, hitting $132.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,066,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,724. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.12 and a twelve month high of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.47. The company has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.96.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.92.

View Our Latest Report on GPN

Global Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.