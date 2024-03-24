Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Purchases 842 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $339.01. 788,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,026. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.76. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $233.51 and a 12-month high of $340.83. The stock has a market cap of $86.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

