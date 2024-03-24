High Pines Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

High Pines Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 14.2% of High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA opened at $49.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $50.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.21.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

