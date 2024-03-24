HFG Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 978 The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

HFG Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 978 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,967,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,567,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,554 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,881,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,895,233,000 after acquiring an additional 137,812 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947,096 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,833,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,385,282,000 after acquiring an additional 345,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,410,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,513,593,000 after acquiring an additional 40,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 13,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.33, for a total transaction of $4,779,608.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,244,330.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,597 shares of company stock valued at $25,961,142. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on CI shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of CI opened at $351.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $102.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $330.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $355.77.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.20%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.