HFG Advisors Inc. Invests $245,000 in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

HFG Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,161,000 after purchasing an additional 177,502 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Textron by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,231,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,287,657,000 after buying an additional 519,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Textron by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,564,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $711,561,000 after buying an additional 47,344 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Textron by 3.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,756,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $527,948,000 after buying an additional 220,891 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Textron by 11.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,745,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $448,923,000 after buying an additional 596,214 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textron Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TXT stock opened at $95.85 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $96.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on TXT shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

