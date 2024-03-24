HFG Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

HFG Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 3.6% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Etfidea LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $233.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.66. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $179.43 and a 12-month high of $235.59.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

