HFG Advisors Inc. Has $1.84 Million Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

HFG Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up 1.8% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 152.3% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of HDV stock opened at $107.68 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $93.46 and a 12 month high of $108.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.05 and a 200-day moving average of $101.60.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.