HFG Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

HFG Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $997,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 328.4% during the 4th quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 12,852 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVO. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO opened at $128.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $74.57 and a 12 month high of $138.28. The company has a market cap of $577.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.664 dividend. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.92%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.