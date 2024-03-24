HFG Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

HFG Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $128.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.38. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $102.64 and a 12-month high of $129.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.2191 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

