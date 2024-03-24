HFG Advisors Inc. Acquires 568 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

HFG Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 1.4% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 64,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,972,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,450,000 after buying an additional 299,173 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,089,000 after buying an additional 5,367,298 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 545,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,651,000 after buying an additional 75,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veery Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 160,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,230,000 after buying an additional 9,075 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $72.55 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.48 and a 200-day moving average of $71.45.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.2023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

