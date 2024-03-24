Heron Bay Capital Management Sells 1,888 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Heron Bay Capital Management lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 7,858 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Pfizer by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 109,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 5,627 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 310,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after buying an additional 95,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $2,598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE PFE traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.36. The stock had a trading volume of 28,830,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,466,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $42.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

