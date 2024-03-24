Heron Bay Capital Management Raises Stock Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Heron Bay Capital Management increased its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 101.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 284.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,701,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,534 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth $39,197,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 1,084.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 671,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 615,064 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter worth $29,681,000. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,196,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,947,000 after purchasing an additional 416,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MLI stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $53.98. 336,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,669. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.08. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.94 and a twelve month high of $54.39.

Mueller Industries Increases Dividend

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $732.38 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 27.59%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 15.05%.

Insider Activity at Mueller Industries

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total transaction of $246,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $887,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $246,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 53,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $2,559,961.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,131,054.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,072 shares of company stock worth $5,135,151. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MLI. StockNews.com cut shares of Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Mueller Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

See Also

