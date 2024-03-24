Heron Bay Capital Management Purchases 11,330 Shares of OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI)

Heron Bay Capital Management increased its position in shares of OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Free Report) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,330 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in OppFi were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in OppFi during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in OppFi by 479.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in OppFi during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in OppFi by 490.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 12,048 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in OppFi during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Get OppFi alerts:

OppFi Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:OPFI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,113. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.26. OppFi Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $5.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OppFi ( NYSE:OPFI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. OppFi had a positive return on equity of 24.49% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $132.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that OppFi Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on OppFi from $3.25 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OPFI

About OppFi

(Free Report)

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OppFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OppFi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.