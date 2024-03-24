Heron Bay Capital Management Has $246,000 Holdings in Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK)

Heron Bay Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Free Report) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,669 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,751 shares during the quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in Eltek were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Eltek by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eltek during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $375,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Eltek by 14,290.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 14,862 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Eltek during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eltek during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELTK stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.92. 52,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,721. The firm has a market cap of $72.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of -1.82. Eltek Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.79.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eltek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

