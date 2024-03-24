Heron Bay Capital Management Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Heron Bay Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,044 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 2500 ETF worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMMD. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 11,262.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000.

Shares of SMMD traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.19. 28,432 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.11. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a twelve month low of $38.91 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The company has a market capitalization of $876.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14.

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

