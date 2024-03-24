Heron Bay Capital Management Buys Shares of 37,217 Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 37,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 404,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,085,000 after buying an additional 18,220 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 62,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.22. 700,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,341. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.06. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $19.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

