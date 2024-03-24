Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) Price Hits $6.05 on Major Exchanges

Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. In the last week, Heroes of Mavia has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. Heroes of Mavia has a total market capitalization of $181.50 million and approximately $21.78 million worth of Heroes of Mavia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Heroes of Mavia token can currently be purchased for about $6.05 or 0.00009224 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Heroes of Mavia Token Profile

Heroes of Mavia launched on January 19th, 2024. Heroes of Mavia’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 tokens. Heroes of Mavia’s official Twitter account is @maviagame. The official website for Heroes of Mavia is mavia.com.

Buying and Selling Heroes of Mavia

According to CryptoCompare, “Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Heroes of Mavia has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 30,000,396 in circulation. The last known price of Heroes of Mavia is 5.98608032 USD and is down -2.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $22,855,587.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mavia.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Heroes of Mavia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Heroes of Mavia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Heroes of Mavia using one of the exchanges listed above.

