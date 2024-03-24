Hermez Network (HEZ) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $21,538.21

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 24th. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $153.63 million and $21,538.21 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for about $4.21 or 0.00006433 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00007563 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00026772 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00015763 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001598 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65,609.02 or 1.00019530 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00012033 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.40 or 0.00150010 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.1612372 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $27,582.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.