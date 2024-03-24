Herbst Group LLC Trims Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Herbst Group LLC lowered its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands comprises about 2.1% of Herbst Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,309,000 after buying an additional 3,738,028 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $373,796,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,937,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,027,000 after buying an additional 1,483,668 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,799,000 after buying an additional 908,486 shares during the period. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 288.9% in the 3rd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 875,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,914,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $268.24. The company had a trading volume of 664,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,334. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.12. The company has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.67 and a twelve month high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on STZ. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.37.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

