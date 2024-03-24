Herbst Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Herbst Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 49,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,999,000. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Herbst Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Herbst Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. HFG Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period.
Shares of VTWO stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.95. 2,950,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,802,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.90. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $65.39 and a 52-week high of $84.99.
The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
