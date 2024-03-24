Herbst Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Herbst Group LLC trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,702 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 1.6% of Herbst Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 21,808 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its stake in Comcast by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 136,777 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,733 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $527,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Comcast by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 96,901 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Down 0.3 %

CMCSA traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $42.74. 15,037,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,247,668. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $169.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.28.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 31.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Comcast

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.