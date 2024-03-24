Herbst Group LLC Has $952,000 Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Herbst Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

IRM stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,225,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,811. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $48.94 and a one year high of $82.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.49. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 178.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 412.70%.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 115,979 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $9,150,743.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 432,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,138,609.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 115,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $9,150,743.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 432,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,138,609.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Matlock sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $65,192.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,180.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 171,983 shares of company stock valued at $13,030,171. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

