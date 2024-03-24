Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,426 Shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up 0.6% of Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCP Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 20,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 96,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 38,194 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,413,000. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 426.6% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 156,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 126,679 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,368,000.

DFIP stock opened at $41.23 on Friday. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $43.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.00 and a 200-day moving average of $40.53.

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

