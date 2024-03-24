Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,634 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $6,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period.

AVEM opened at $57.69 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $50.65 and a 1-year high of $58.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.75.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

