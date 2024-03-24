Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 11,859 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 169.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,859 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after buying an additional 211,643,459 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,521,287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681,501 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,523,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,420 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,227,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $704,896,000 after purchasing an additional 110,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $79.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.55 and its 200-day moving average is $72.98. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $80.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

