Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 42,292 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $523.92 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $391.09 and a 1-year high of $526.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $502.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $468.18.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

