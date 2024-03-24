Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.31% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $3,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DISV. Efficient Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 51,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Retirement Solution Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 148,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $538,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 228,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 24,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 69,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 23,355 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:DISV opened at $26.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.74.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

