Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.83.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MOMO shares. StockNews.com cut Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Hello Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Hello Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOMO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 411.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,547,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,557 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hello Group by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,989,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,152 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 269.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,029,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,733,000 after buying an additional 1,480,329 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hello Group by 34.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,344,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hello Group in the fourth quarter valued at $12,092,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group stock opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.75. Hello Group has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $11.12.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The information services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $422.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.28 million. Hello Group had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 17.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hello Group will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.97%.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

