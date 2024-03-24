Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $203.05

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 203.05 ($2.58) and traded as low as GBX 175 ($2.23). Headlam Group shares last traded at GBX 179 ($2.28), with a volume of 72,277 shares traded.

Headlam Group Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 200.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 202.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £143.54 million, a P/E ratio of 1,790.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Headlam Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Headlam Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. Headlam Group’s payout ratio is presently 10,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Headlam Group

About Headlam Group

In related news, insider Robin George Williams purchased 6,380 shares of Headlam Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.42) per share, for a total transaction of £12,122 ($15,432.21). Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in sale, marketing, supply, and distribution of floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. The company offers its products to independent and multiple retailers, small and large contractors, and housebuilders.

