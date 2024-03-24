HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 545 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,681 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in Adobe by 57.6% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 314.3% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $11.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $499.52. 5,413,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,779,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $576.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $572.19. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $331.89 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The company has a market cap of $226.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,162 shares of company stock worth $5,340,250 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. HSBC lowered their price target on Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.72.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Adobe

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.