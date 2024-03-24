HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 524 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.9% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE stock traded down $1.04 on Friday, reaching $152.68. 449,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,409. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.65 and a 200-day moving average of $139.42. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $123.92 and a one year high of $154.14.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

