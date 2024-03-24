HB Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,859,000 after buying an additional 7,948,942 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,772,000 after buying an additional 2,153,993 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,278,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,781,000 after buying an additional 1,670,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,732,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,915,000 after buying an additional 1,545,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chai Trust Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 926.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,705,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,693,000 after buying an additional 1,539,527 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP traded down $1.08 on Friday, reaching $166.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,178,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,592,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.54. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $168.18.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

