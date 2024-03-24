HB Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 637.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 8,323 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GD. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.69.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $281.16. The stock had a trading volume of 730,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,502. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $284.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $268.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.46. The company has a market cap of $77.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

