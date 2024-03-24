HB Wealth Management LLC Has $7.04 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after acquiring an additional 394,480,089 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,483,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298,820 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,737.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,502,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,593 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $128,190,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after purchasing an additional 884,541 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,087. The company has a market capitalization of $54.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $120.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.02.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

