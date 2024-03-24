HB Wealth Management LLC Has $6.75 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 155,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,454 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $709,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $481,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 105,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,548,000 after buying an additional 53,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kure Advisory LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $487,993.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,265 shares of company stock worth $2,535,903. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $43.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,700,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,965,338. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.66. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The company has a market capitalization of $67.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

