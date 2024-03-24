HB Wealth Management LLC Has $6.54 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHW. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the second quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% during the third quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.72.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SHW traded down $4.36 on Friday, hitting $342.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 889,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,585. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $319.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.26. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $205.43 and a fifty-two week high of $347.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total value of $586,881.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,710.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

See Also

