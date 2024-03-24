HB Wealth Management LLC Has $5.96 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,557 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,363,000. Keating Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $848,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FDX. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $313.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.41.

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX traded up $19.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $284.32. 8,186,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,796,538. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.68. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $213.80 and a 12 month high of $291.27. The stock has a market cap of $71.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 29.07%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

