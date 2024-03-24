HB Wealth Management LLC Has $5.55 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 28,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares during the period. Kure Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Kure Advisory LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $257.00. 179,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,924. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $195.63 and a 12 month high of $262.01. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.38 and a 200 day moving average of $229.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.