HB Wealth Management LLC Has $5.45 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $5,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWN. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,903,000 after purchasing an additional 195,401 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.42. 1,312,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,001. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.96. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.97 and a twelve month high of $158.87.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

