HB Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,789 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 63.1% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,976,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,102,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $93.26 and a 12 month high of $127.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.85 and its 200 day moving average is $116.05.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $2,621,637.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,425 shares of company stock worth $4,077,489 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on COP. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.12.

View Our Latest Analysis on COP

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.