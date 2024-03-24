HB Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $5,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. VERITY Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

OEF traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $247.48. The company had a trading volume of 126,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,253. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $178.84 and a one year high of $248.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $237.33 and a 200-day moving average of $220.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

