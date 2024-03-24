HB Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,918,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,841,629. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $203.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.84.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

