HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 31,230 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,230 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $4,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Herbst Group LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 50,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $516,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 67,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 651,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after buying an additional 16,512 shares during the last quarter. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSBD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Goldman Sachs BDC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.22. The company had a trading volume of 505,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.13. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $15.65.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.09 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 15.05%. Equities analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

