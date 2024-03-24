Hansa Investment (LON:HAN) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $205.97

Hansa Investment Company Ltd (LON:HAN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 205.97 ($2.62) and traded as low as GBX 196.28 ($2.50). Hansa Investment shares last traded at GBX 210 ($2.67), with a volume of 13,570 shares traded.

Hansa Investment Trading Up 3.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 24.91, a quick ratio of 36.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 205.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 198.36. The firm has a market cap of £84 million, a PE ratio of -2,100.00 and a beta of 0.72.

Hansa Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Hansa Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3,000.00%.

About Hansa Investment

Hansa Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Hanseatic Asset Management LBG. The fund is co-managed by Hansa Capital Partners LLP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

