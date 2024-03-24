GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Receives $71.09 Average Price Target from Analysts

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.09.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GXO shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Shares of GXO stock opened at $50.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.80. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. GXO Logistics has a 12-month low of $44.17 and a 12-month high of $67.57.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that GXO Logistics will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $612,086.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $612,086.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 4,737 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $236,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 56,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

