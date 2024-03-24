GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) & XcelMobility (OTCMKTS:XCLL) Head to Head Survey

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Free Report) and XcelMobility (OTCMKTS:XCLL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GSE Systems and XcelMobility’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSE Systems $47.73 million 0.14 -$15.34 million ($3.42) -0.67 XcelMobility N/A N/A N/A $0.01 N/A

XcelMobility has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GSE Systems. GSE Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than XcelMobility, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

21.4% of GSE Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of XcelMobility shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of GSE Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of XcelMobility shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares GSE Systems and XcelMobility’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSE Systems -17.50% -99.63% -32.32% XcelMobility N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for GSE Systems and XcelMobility, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSE Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 XcelMobility 0 0 0 0 N/A

GSE Systems presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 465.22%.

Summary

XcelMobility beats GSE Systems on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GSE Systems

GSE Systems, Inc. provides professional and technical engineering services, staffing services, and simulation software to power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Workforce Solutions. The Engineering segment provides various technical engineering services for ASME programs; and simulation software and services, including operator training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries. The Workforce Solutions segment supports project lifecycles and provides specialized and skilled talent for energy and engineering industries, which include reactor operations instructors, procedure writers, project managers, engineers, work management specialists, planners, and training material developers. The company markets its products and services through a network of direct sales staff, agents and representatives, and strategic alliance partners. GSE Systems, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

About XcelMobility

XcelMobility, Inc. provides online sports lottery services in China. The company aggregates and processes lottery purchase orders from registered user accounts through provincial sports lottery administration centers for the purchase orders of welfare and sports lottery products. It also provides individual lottery, lottery pool, automatic tag-along, and recurring purchase services; and lotto, sports match lottery, and instant lottery products. XcelMobility, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

