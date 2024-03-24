Grin Trading 0.9% Lower This Week (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Grin has a market cap of $6.37 million and $160,337.75 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be bought for $0.0649 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Grin has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,737.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $462.88 or 0.00704299 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.46 or 0.00136118 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00009234 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00047251 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.41 or 0.00215158 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00054943 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.50 or 0.00130092 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

