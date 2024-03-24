Grin (GRIN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.31 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 24th. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0643 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Grin has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $6.31 million and $157,368.54 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65,738.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.99 or 0.00744327 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.21 or 0.00135789 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00009158 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00047926 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.98 or 0.00214599 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00054996 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.58 or 0.00133318 BTC.

About Grin

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.